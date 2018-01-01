Welcome to Karonga

Dusty little Karonga is the first town you’ll come across on the journey down from Tanzania and, while it's unlikely to enrapture you, it suffices for a stop to withdraw some kwacha – and have a close encounter with a 100-million-year-old dinosaur. Karonga has the proud title of Malawi’s ‘fossil district’, with well-preserved remains of dinosaurs and ancient humans. Its most famous discovery is the Malawisaurus (Malawi lizard) – a 9.1m-long, 4.3m-high fossilised dino skeleton found 45km south of town. See an impressive replica at the Cultural & Museum Centre Karonga.