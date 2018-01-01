Cape Town to the Serengeti

Marvel at the world's highest sand dunes, float through the Okavango in a dugout "mokoro" canoe, and meet the San Bushmen in the blazing Kalahari Desert on this epic overland adventure. Journey across nearly half of the African continent – from the southern tip of Africa to Kenya – and soak up the vibrant colours, culture, and scenery of eight countries. Our overland adventure vehicles (OAVs) are an adventurous and affordable way to enjoy the region’s intriguing combination of wilderness and rural villages while camping under Africa’s big sky will provide a unique perspective. Take the road less travelled and come away with jaw-dropping photographs and a deeper understanding of this incredible continent.