Welcome to Tuléar (Toliara)

Tuléar is where the sealed road (the RN7) ends and many adventures begin – its main appeal is as most travellers' gateway to The Great Reef (found both north and south of the city). Your most enduring memory here is likely to be a sea of pousse-pousse bouncing down dusty lanes – the city itself has little to detain you beyond an outstanding out-of-town arboretum and some fine hotels and restaurants. Add a somewhat-raffish tropical ambience fuelled by local French and Italian expats and you have the setting for your first novel. Do take taxis after dark.