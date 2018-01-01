Welcome to Tuléar (Toliara)

Tuléar is where the sealed road (the RN7) ends and many adventures begin – its main appeal is as most travellers' gateway to The Great Reef (found both north and south of the city). Your most enduring memory here is likely to be a sea of pousse-pousse bouncing down dusty lanes – the city itself has little to detain you beyond an outstanding out-of-town arboretum and some fine hotels and restaurants. Add a somewhat-raffish tropical ambience fuelled by local French and Italian expats and you have the setting for your first novel. Do take taxis after dark.

Top experiences in Tuléar (Toliara)

Travel guides

Starting at $36.39

Image for
Tuléar (Toliara) photo credits