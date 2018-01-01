Welcome to Réserve Privée de Berenty
Times have changed, however. The worsening road from Fort Dauphin now means that half of a day’s excursion is spent driving, leading 80% of visitors to stay overnight. Meanwhile, a similar reserve, Réserve de Nahampoana, has opened in Fort Dauphin, while much of the wildlife here can be seen at other parks.
There's on-site accommodation in simple but well-tended bungalows (double €50) with mosquito nets and en-suite bathrooms, and a reasonable restaurant (set menus €10).
For many years Berenty would not allow admission unless you bought an expensive transfer from its own agent in Fort Dauphin. It has since widened its net to three locations: Chez Gigi in Lavanono, Croix Sud in Fort Dauphin and Hotel Capricorn in Tuléar. Still, why not simply sell tickets at the entrance?