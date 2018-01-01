Madagascar’s northernmost region is an alluring place: it’s remote, host to weird and wonderful geological sights, and has disarming contrasts between very wet and very dry.

Diego Suarez (Antsiranana) is the main gateway town, although it's by no means the only place in which to base yourself when exploring the region. There is plenty of excellent hiking to do in the two national parks of Montagne d’Ambre and Ankarana, and a growing niche of more adventurous sports to try, such as quad biking and kitesurfing.

Some travellers decide to base themselves in Diego or Joffreville (Ambohitra) and do day trips from there; others prefer to do a couple of days in Diego and then work their way down (or up) the RN6, sleeping in Joffreville for Montagne d’Ambre, and in Réserve Spéciale Ankarana, to minimise travelling time.

