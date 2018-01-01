Welcome to Sambava

Capital of the vanilla industry, Sambava also produces cocoa, cloves, coconuts and coffee. The road between Sambava and Antalaha is not only beautiful, but the air is redolent with the scent of vanilla. There is little tourism, but there are some good places to stay, particularly at the beach. The beach itself is very long, and almost unoccupied, with enormous crashing waves. Take care with currents (and, some say, sharks). If you have been travelling hard, Sambava is an inexpensive place to recharge your batteries, particularly after a tough trek in Marojejy. It is also the best place to stay prior to visiting the park: as it can be reached by taxi from Sambava with an early start, you don’t need to overnight in Andapa.

Top experiences in Sambava

Sambava activities

$250 Cultural & Theme Tours

Sambava Day Tour of the Vanilla Coast and SAVA River Ride

Crossing in a metal dugout canoe to the mouth of Antsakajoa for the visit of the plantation Volamaitso.  From the port to Antompahitra, we walk on foot where it is possible to see the coming and going of the local population whose main means of locomotion passes through the river.  On the way back, crossed by motorcycle taxi from the coconut plantation Soavoanio, Madagascar's largest coconut plantation. Finally, a small canoe brings us back to Sambava.Sambava is known as the world capital of vanilla. As in all the island the majority of the habitants in Sambava  are farmers. To discover the route of the vanilla, the largest plantation is in the region of Bemarivo. While the world's largest coconut plantation is in Soavoanio.   INCLUDED IN THE RATE- Expenses for all means of transport (dugout, motorbike crossing, Sambava taxi)- Visiting rights to the Volamaitso plantation- Guidance fees and help bargaining with the farms if you want NOT INCLUDED- Lunch and drinks
