Welcome to Sambava

Capital of the vanilla industry, Sambava also produces cocoa, cloves, coconuts and coffee. The road between Sambava and Antalaha is not only beautiful, but the air is redolent with the scent of vanilla. There is little tourism, but there are some good places to stay, particularly at the beach. The beach itself is very long, and almost unoccupied, with enormous crashing waves. Take care with currents (and, some say, sharks). If you have been travelling hard, Sambava is an inexpensive place to recharge your batteries, particularly after a tough trek in Marojejy. It is also the best place to stay prior to visiting the park: as it can be reached by taxi from Sambava with an early start, you don’t need to overnight in Andapa.