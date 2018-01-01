Welcome to The Pangalanes Canal
The Canal des Pangalanes is one of the quiet wonders of Madagascar, a collection of natural and artificial waterways that stretches over 645km along the east coast from Foulpointe to Farafangana. It was constructed between 1896 and 1904, during the French colonial period, in an effort to create a safe passage for cargo boats to Tamatave; one look at the waves on the nearby Indian Ocean explains why.
Since then the navigability of the canal has ebbed and flowed like the tide. After WWII the canal was expanded and 30-ton barges could travel the 160km from Tamatave to Vatomandry. After a long period of silting in, renovations began in the 1980s, including a new barge network. Today the canal is slipping backwards again. Sections north of Tamatave, between Vatomandry and Mahanoro, and south of Mananjary have grown in. The remains of the old barge network are rotting by the pier in Tamatave. It all makes one wonder: could the depth of the canal be an economic barometer for Madagascar?