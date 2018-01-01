Ranomafana appears after a fantastic entrance through a dry rocky valley spotted with two-storey highlands houses. After a long day’s travel, it feels like you have reached a mysterious island. The air is fresh and cool, and the nearby presence of the forest, with all of its strange sounds, is alluring.

Created in 1991 largely to protect two rare species of lemur (the golden bamboo lemur and the greater bamboo lemur, the former discovered only in 1986), Parc National de Ranomafana contains 400 sq km of oddly shaped rolling hills carpeted in jungle and fed by rushing streams.

The park is known for its diverse wildlife, although some of it is quite elusive. There are 29 mammal species, including 12 species of lemur. The forest abounds with reptiles and amphibians, and the birdlife is exceptional. Although famous for its animals, the park's plant life is just as impressive, with orchids, tree ferns, palms, mosses and stands of giant bamboo.

