Andringitra (An-drintch) is a majestic central mountain range with two gorgeous valleys on either side, the Namoly and the Tsaranoro (sometimes called the Sahanambo, for the river that runs through it), forming a paradise for walkers and climbers.

Read More

One could easily spend a week hiking here. There are spectacular views in all directions, well-developed hiking trails, excellent accommodation, interesting villages, plus three extraordinary peaks: Pic Boby (Imarivolanitra), at 2658m the second-highest peak in the country; the Tsaranoro Massif, which reaches 1910m, including an 800m vertical column considered to be one of the most challenging climbs in the world; and the great stump of Pic Dondy (2195m). The latter two form the Portes du Sud (Gates of the South) and separate the Betsileo and Bara regions.

Here’s the most amazing part: there are less than 3000 visitors a year! Imagine having Yosemite to yourself and you’re not far off the mark.

Read Less