Madagascar's National Route 7 Great Rainforest Road Express to Ramanofana Park and Anja Reserve

DAY 1: ARRIVAL TO ANTANANARIVO Arrival at Ivato. Steps for the visa. Guests are welcomed by our representative and transferred to the hotel. Check into the hotel. Overnight at hotel la Ribaudiere (or similar) DAY 2: ANTANANARIVO - ANTSIRABEBreakfast at the hotel.Departure to Antsirabe. On the road, panoramic view of the rice fields in steps and the tombs of the Highlands of Madagascar. Stop in Ambatolampy to visit aluminum pots manufacturing. In the afternoon arrival to Antsirabe. Visit the City of Waters and some Malagasy craft workshops. Overnight at hotel Chambre du voyageur (or similar) DAY 3: ANTSIRABE - RANOMAFANA Breakfast at the hotel. Before departure to Ambositra, visit Avenue Antsirabe in rickshaw. Ambositra is the capital of the Malagasy handicrafts and wood carving. Visit a few craft shops in the city of Ambositra. Later continue our road to Ranomafana. On the road admire the Betsileo ethnic group landscape with architecture and culture of the rice. Overnight at hotel Centrest (or similar) DAY 4 : RANOMAFANA Breakfast at the hotel. Visit of e Ranomafana National Park. Ranomafana rainforest is known for the presence of endemic wildlife of the island. There are different types of orchids and ferns. Several faunas are found in this park with different varieties of lemurs and chameleons. A visit of 2 to 3 hours. In the afternoon,visit the village of the ethnic group Tanala, these are forest people of southeastern Madagascar. Accommodation at the hotel Centrest (or similar) DAY 5 : RANOMAFANA – AMBALAVAO Breakfast at the hotel. Road to Ambalavao. Stop in the city of Fianarantsoa and its historic neighborhoods. Then continue to Ambalavao. Arrival in Ambalavao visit the village and the reserve of Anja. It is a small reserve, house of many lemurs called Maki. Accommodation at the hotel Zongo (or similar)DAY 6: AMBALAVAO - ANTANANARIVO Breakfast at the hotel. Road back to the capital of the big Island. Accommodation at the hotel La Ribaudiere DAY 7: ANTANANARIVO - OUT Breakfast at the hotel. Tour of Antananarivo. Then we make last purchases in the artisanal market of Digy. Transfer to Ivato International Airport. Formalities and boarding.