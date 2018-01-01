Welcome to Western Lithuania
Topping the bill is a unique gem: Curonian Spit (Kursių Nerija), a skinny leg of sand that stalks into Russia. So precious and extraordinary is this slice between the relentless Baltic Sea and the lapping Curonian Lagoon that Unesco added it to its World Heritage list in 2000. Its historical fishing villages and East Prussian past are fascinating backdrops to the real attraction: giant sand dunes and dense pine forests.
The gateway to the spit is Klaipėda, the country’s third-largest city and only major port. This busy city with its tiny Old Town and constant flow of ferries has its own rhythms. To the north is Palanga, a party town if ever there was one; finding a room here in summer can be a challenge.
South of Klaipėda, the Nemunas Delta Regional Park is an oasis for birds and bird lovers. Inland, the Žemaitija National Park was once home to a secret Soviet nuclear base. The base has been converted to the Cold War Museum and is a must for history buffs.
Premium guided Canoe Tour in lake Plateliai Handcrafted inventory and picnic set
We will begin our adventure at a safe and quiet lagoon, where paddlers will master their basic canoeing skills with the help of our instructor. We will learn the basic strokes, how to handle a canoe, and the safety rules. Then we'll paddle to the centre of the lake through the picturesque archipelago, where we'll take some photos of you paddling. We also use a drone to get even more impressive pictures. Then we'll navigate to the Castle Island, where a castle of the Lithuanian dukes was built in the 15th century. After exploring this site we'll head to another desert island to have our favorite lunch from the picnic basket.Simply sit back, have a glass of wine, a cup of coffee or tea and enjoy the view. Once we've finished, we will head back enjoying a picturesque peaceful sunset.
BIRDWATCH - Premium guided canoe tour at Cape Vente, Nemunas Delta Regional Park
The adventure begins in the small fisherman's village Minge, located at the very end of the Minija River. We will start with a briefing, introduction to canoe paddling and will practice some basic canoe strokes in the local marina. We will paddle to our first stop for approximately forty minutes. A short coffee break with snacks and we are ready to enter the shallow waters of the Curonian Lagoon. The local feathered inhabitants will probably be aware of our arrival long before we will see them, so get ready to bog down into bulrush and water lilies. There is not that much camouflage options for the “sitting duck's” like us. Depending on the season, we may see red-necked grebe, bittern, white-tailed eagle, Montagu’s Harrier, cormorants, swans and many more. There are 170 different species of birds here in total, and if we are lucky enough, we might see the most gracious of them. After changing a couple of spots, your guide will take some stunning pictures of you paddling. You will also get some pictures taken from a drone! On our way back, depending on the tide and the weather, we will visit the Uostadvaris Lighthouse built in 1876 or/and the Cape Vente ornithological station with its modern exhibition and a great observation tower.
Private Shore Excursion: Best of Klaipeda and Curonian Spit
Meet your professional tour guide outside the main port gate; departure is coordinated with your ship's arrival (usually between 8am - 11am). Board your private, air-conditioned vehicle for your guided tour through Klaipeda and the Curonian Spit nature preserve.Take a ferry to Curonian Spit, and begin with a visit to one of the oldest settlements on the Spit, the charming seaside resort of Juodkrante with its Amber Bay and many pleasing stone sculptures. Since prehistoric times people have lived on this elongated sand dune peninsula which separates the Curonian Lagoon from the Baltic Sea. Threatened by the natural forces of wind and waves, its survival to the present day has been made possible only as a result of ceaseless human efforts to combat the erosion of the Spit.After exploring the sights of Juodkrante for approximately 1.5 hours, travel on to the Grey Dunes (sometimes called Dead Dunes). Walk along the fascinating area of wind-blown dunes and grassy, vegetation-covered sand hills and be impressed by the sheer scale of the landscape. In Nida, see some of the highest sand dunes in Europe including the famous 52 metre-high Parnidis Dune. If you’re a literature lover, you’ll enjoy the next stop, Thomas Mann Memorial Museum. The famous German author of Death in Venice and Dr Faustus had this house constructed in the town which he visited in 1930 and 1931. Next, head to the Mizgiriai Amber Gallery where you’ll learn all about amber, its uses, and its place in Lithuanian culture and history. Spend 2-3 hours covering these sights. Have time for lunch at a local cafe in Nilda (own expense). Return to Klaipėda, where you’ll make a photo-stop in the heart of Old Town, Theater Square. Outside the theater, see the Simon Dach fountain, built in honor of the German poet born in Klaipeda. The fountain portrays a young woman thought to be the subject of the poem 'Annehen von Tharau.' Learn about the old town of Klaipėda, street layout features, architecture, and history. During the 2-hour walking tour, see the small sculptures, which became Klaipėda's Old Town attraction for many years. See 'The Cat with the Face of a Gentleman,' and be sure to make a wish at the small gold statue of the 'Mysterious Mouse.' Learn why a chimney sweeper is located on the roof of one the Old town houses. Then see the only existing ravelin (a triangular fortification on a fortress) in Klaipėda, located on Jonas Hill. Hear the story of the city's fortifications and defense system.Enjoy some free time for relaxing self-exploration, shopping, or a coffee/beer break in one of the local cafes, if you choose. After eight hours you will be transported back to the cruise port. Please note, tour order may vary depending on traffic conditions and availability. Tour is not wheelchair accessible.
Baltic Adventure
Decades after the fall of communism, the Baltic countries of Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia remain a mystery to most travellers. We’re not complaining, though; more mystery means fewer crowds and an easier time getting to know these fantastic countries. Beginning in charming cobblestoned Vilnius and ending in beautiful Helsinki, this two-week trip gets to the very heart of the region. Get an up-close glimpse of Riga’s castles and art district, experience rural life in Estonia, and venture into the fortresses and medieval architecture of Tallinn before crossing to Finland by ferry. Make the Baltics your special travel secret.