Welcome to Paneriai
The Nazis later burnt the exhumed corpses to hide the evidence of their crimes. One of the deeper pits, according to its sign, was where they eventually buried those who were forced to dig up the corpses and pulverise the bones.
The forest entrance is marked by a memorial, the Panerių memorialas. The text in Russian, dating from the Soviet period, commemorates the 100,000 ‘Soviet citizens’ killed here. The memorial plaques in Lithuanian and Hebrew – erected later – honour the many Jewish victims.
There are two dozen trains daily (some terminating in Trakai or Kaunas) from Vilnius to Paneriai station (€0.58, 11 minutes). From Paneriai, make a right on leaving the station down Agrastų gatvė and it’s a 1km walk southwest from here.
Small-Group Sightseeing Tour to Paneriai Memorial Park and Trakai Castle
About 10 km away from Vilnius center on the way to Trakai first stop at Paneriai, also known as Ponar or Ponary site. Paneriai before WWII was the beautiful forest and recreational area for residents of Vilnius and its surroundings. In 1940 and 1941 Red Army soldiers established a military base there. Within days of being captured by the Germans this base became a place of execution. Authentic museums with photographs, orders and other documents; burial pits; burning places and commemorative monuments are represented in the Paneriai memorial park.
In 19th century Vilnius was known as Jerusalem of the north and yiddish culture was florishing. We will follow traces of jewish culture in old town, where the Great synagogue was built and Vilnius Gaon used to live. We will explore the territory which during the Holocaust was jewish ghetto, the places where jewich govenment Judenrat, theatre, library were located. We will travel by comfortable personal car to Paneriai memorial, old Jewich cemitary and house which was used as consentration camp. It was more then 100 sinagogues in Vilnius before the war, now only some houses of former synagogue remained and only one is in use.
During this private day tour you will be able to explore most interesting sites, which are in Vilnius suroundings. We will start from Paneriai memorial park, whre tousands of Jews from Wilna were killed.
During this private day tour you will be able to explore most interesting sites, which are in Vilnius suroundings. Tour will start from any hotel in Vilnius, head to Paneriai memorial park, where tousands of Jews from Wilna were killed.
During this private day tour you will be able to explore most interesting sites, which are in Vilnius suroundings. We will start from Paneriai memorial park, whre tousands of Jews from Wilna were killed.