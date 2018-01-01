Private Shore Excursion: Best of Klaipeda and Curonian Spit

Meet your professional tour guide outside the main port gate; departure is coordinated with your ship's arrival (usually between 8am - 11am). Board your private, air-conditioned vehicle for your guided tour through Klaipeda and the Curonian Spit nature preserve.Take a ferry to Curonian Spit, and begin with a visit to one of the oldest settlements on the Spit, the charming seaside resort of Juodkrante with its Amber Bay and many pleasing stone sculptures. Since prehistoric times people have lived on this elongated sand dune peninsula which separates the Curonian Lagoon from the Baltic Sea. Threatened by the natural forces of wind and waves, its survival to the present day has been made possible only as a result of ceaseless human efforts to combat the erosion of the Spit.After exploring the sights of Juodkrante for approximately 1.5 hours, travel on to the Grey Dunes (sometimes called Dead Dunes). Walk along the fascinating area of wind-blown dunes and grassy, vegetation-covered sand hills and be impressed by the sheer scale of the landscape. In Nida, see some of the highest sand dunes in Europe including the famous 52 metre-high Parnidis Dune. If you’re a literature lover, you’ll enjoy the next stop, Thomas Mann Memorial Museum. The famous German author of Death in Venice and Dr Faustus had this house constructed in the town which he visited in 1930 and 1931. Next, head to the Mizgiriai Amber Gallery where you’ll learn all about amber, its uses, and its place in Lithuanian culture and history. Spend 2-3 hours covering these sights. Have time for lunch at a local cafe in Nilda (own expense). Return to Klaipėda, where you’ll make a photo-stop in the heart of Old Town, Theater Square. Outside the theater, see the Simon Dach fountain, built in honor of the German poet born in Klaipeda. The fountain portrays a young woman thought to be the subject of the poem 'Annehen von Tharau.' Learn about the old town of Klaipėda, street layout features, architecture, and history. During the 2-hour walking tour, see the small sculptures, which became Klaipėda's Old Town attraction for many years. See 'The Cat with the Face of a Gentleman,' and be sure to make a wish at the small gold statue of the 'Mysterious Mouse.' Learn why a chimney sweeper is located on the roof of one the Old town houses. Then see the only existing ravelin (a triangular fortification on a fortress) in Klaipėda, located on Jonas Hill. Hear the story of the city's fortifications and defense system.Enjoy some free time for relaxing self-exploration, shopping, or a coffee/beer break in one of the local cafes, if you choose. After eight hours you will be transported back to the cruise port. Please note, tour order may vary depending on traffic conditions and availability. Tour is not wheelchair accessible.