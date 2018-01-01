Welcome to Juodkrantė
10 Day Tour Across Lithuania All Inclusive
DAY 1 Arrival to Vilnius. Private transfer to the hotel in Vilnius Old Town. Free time.DAY 2 Morning tea/ coffee with the guide & group members. Today you will explore Vilnius: UNESCO listed Old Town with it‘s main historical and architectural monuments, Grand Duke Palace, Parliament & KGB museum. Surprises awaits in quirky neighbourhood of artists also known as Republic of Uzupis. The tour of mysterious Vilnius Cathedral‘s catacombs will reveal the story of Lithuanian Romeo & Juliet – Barbora Radvilaite and Zygimantas Augustas. DAY 3 Visit Trakai – the capital of the Grand Duchy of Lithuania, a majestic insular castle of 15th century. Have a relaxing sail at Galve lake and learn about local ethnic minority – karaites. Recently renovated Uzutrakis manor will provides a spectacular view to Trakai castle. In Kernave you will climb a 5 mound complex. Return to Vilnius for overnight.DAY 4 Travel to unique open air country life museum in Rumsiskes, depicting the 18-19th century architecture and the way of life of different ethnographic regions. Kaunas – second biggest city of Lithuania. See the Castle, wonderful churches, Town Hall square, Perkunas house & the longest bridge in the world. DAY 5 Along the most picturesque road of Lithuania you will visit Raudone and Panemune castles. Vente‘s Horn – a unique place at the Curonian Lagoon, one of the most important points for birds concentration in the Northern Europe. Short tour and overnight at Klaipeda – the only seaport of Lithuania.DAY 6 You will take a ferry and will travel to Curonian Spit – the pearl of Lithuania. In Juodkrante visit weather wane gallery & climb an authentic Hill of Witches, decorated with numerous wooden sculptures based on Lithuanian folk tales. In Nida you will see majestic seashore sand dunes, unique wooden architecture, neo-gothic church and old ethnographic cemetery. Trip to Klaipeda for overnight.DAY 7 Palanga tour. Visit the Botanic Garden, Birute‘s Hill and the Amber museum, housing 25000 pieces of amber. Kretinga museum & winter garden. Return to Palanga. Free time to enjoy resort life and beautiful sunset. DAY 8 Drive to Vilnius. En route stop at Cold War museum in Zemaitija National park. Come to underground missile silos labyrinth and get to know about the Cold War period, propaganda media strategies and life in the military base. Later proceed to the Hill of the Crosses. It is an expression of a spontaneous religiousness of people, and is a symbol not of grief and death but of Faith, Love and Sacrifice. Free afternoon in Vilnius.DAY 9 See the most interesting sights of Aukstaitija National park, the Switzerland of Lithuania. Learn how Lithuanian speciality – amazing tree- cake or Sakotis is being made. Try it yourself, taste it and get some for your family. Return to Vilnius. Farewell drink and snacks.DAY 10 Private transfer to the airport. Departure.
Discover Lithuania and Latvia - The Gems of the Baltics
Day 1 Arrival in Vilnius airport. Private transfer to centrally located 4* hotel„ Artis“ or similar. Overnight. Day 2 Morning guided walking tour in Vilnius Old Town: Cathedral and it’s square, Gediminas Castle, University campus, Pilies street with the 16-18th century historical and architectural monuments, Gothic corner of Vilnius with St Anne's and Bernardines churches, former Town Hall square, the Gates of Dawn with miraculous icon of Virgin Mary. Afternoon departure to Trakai - the capital of the Grand Duchy of Lithuania. Visit the 15th century Insular Trakai Castle. Later drive to Kaunas. Evening sightseeing tour of Kaunas Old Town, second largest city and the capital of Lithuania between the World Wars. The tour includes: the Old Town of Kaunas with its St George's church, castle ruins, Theological seminary, the Town Hall Square, the Jesuit church, the Cathedral, the Church of Vytautas and the Perkunas House, Christ’s Resurrection Church. Overnight at the hotel “Daugirdas” 4* in Kaunas or similar.Day 3 Morning departure to Klaipėda. Ferry from Klaipėda to Neringa - visit Juodkrante, climb the Hill of Witches decorated with numerous wooden sculptures based on Lithuanian legends and folk tales. Stop at a bird sanctuary. Further drive to Nida (30 km), a small old fishermen village famous for its majestic seashore sand dunes, neo-gothic church and old ethnographic cemetery. Overnight at the hotel “Amberton Klaipeda” 4* in Klaipėda or similar.Day 4 Morning departure to Riga with en route stop in Palanga resort to visit the biggest amber museum in world. Later stop to visit the holy site of Catholic Pilgrimage – The Hill of Crosses. This is an expression of a spontaneous religiousness of the people, and is a symbol not of grief and death but of Faith, Love and Sacrifice. From here the Pope blessed people of Lithuania and Christian Europe. Overnight at the hotel “Europa Royal Riga” 4* in Riga or similar.Day 5 Morning excursion in Riga Old Town. Enjoy the beauty of the ancient Hanseatic city, while strolling through the cobble- stone, picturesque streets of the Old Town. In Old Riga you will see: Dome Cathedral, the Church of St. Peter, The House of Blackheads, the Cat House, Old City Walls, Old Riga Castle and much more. End of the tour. Private transfer to the Riga's airport.
Baltic Classic Tour - Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia
Day 1 (Sunday) Destination: Arrival VilniusHotel: Hotel Radisson Blu Lietuva 4* or similarOptional meals: At the hotel. Optional transfers: From Vilnius Airport to Hotel in VilniusDay 2 (Monday) Destination: Vilnius - KlaipedaHotel: Hotel National 4* or similarBreakfast: At the hotelBasic tours: Old Town, Vilnius Cathedral, Gediminas Tower, Peter and Paul Church, St. Anne’s Church, Old University, Gates of Dawn, TrakaiOptional meals: At the hotelDay 3 (Tuesday) Destination: KlaipedaHotel: Hotel National 4* or similarBreakfast: At the hotelOptional tours: Curonian Spit, Hill of Witches in Juodkrante, Nida, High Dunes, Thomas Mann's summerhouse. Optional meals: Lithuanian dinner at the Restaurant 19th Century or at the hotelDay 4 (Wednesday) Destination: Klaipeda - RigaHotel: Hotel Radisson Blu Latvija 4* or similarBreakfast: At the hotelBasic tours: Old Town, Theatre Square, Aennchen von Tharau Fountain, Samogitia National Park, Lake Plateliai, Hill of CrossesOptional tours: Organ concert at the Dome Cathedral. Optional meals: At the hotel Day 5 (Thursday) Destination: RigaHotel: Hotel Radisson Blu Latvija 4* or similarBreakfast: At the hotelBasic tours: Old Town, Riga Castle, Dome Cathedral, St. Peter’s Church, Swedish Gate, Three Brothers, Large and Small Guild House, Freedom MonumentOptional tours: Jurmala. Optional meals: Dinner at the Restaurant Forest or at the hotelDay 6 (Friday) Destination: Riga - TallinnHotel: Hotel Radisson Blu Olympia 4* or similarBreakfast: At the hotelBasic tours: ParnuOptional meals: At the hotelDay 7 (Saturday) Destination: TallinnHotel: Hotel Radisson Blu Olympia 4* or similarBreakfast: At the hotelBasic tours: Old Town, Toompea Castle, Dome Church, Alexander Nevsky Cathedral, Town Hall, Great Guild HallOptional tours: Kadriorg Park, KUMU. Optional meals: Medieval dinner at the Restaurant Peppersack or at the hotelDay 8 (Sunday) Destination: Tallinn Departure. Breakfast: At the hotelOptional transfers: From Hotel in Tallinn to Tallinn Airport/Harbor
MIGHTY SANDS - Premium guided canoe tour at Curonian spit National Park
For a start, Wet Weim Adventures will arrange a picturesque ferry transfer to the Curonian Spit. We will travel from Klaipeda to the village of Pervalka, passing Juodkrante town with its peaceful embankments. Our launch site is the Pervalka bay. Here we will start with a briefing, introduction to canoe paddling and will practice some basic canoe strokes in the local marina. Afterwards, we will proceed to the Pervalka Lighthouse. We will paddle along the shore, enjoying picturesque views of the dunes, the Curonian Lagoon and of course, the main landmark of this trip, the Pervalka Lighthouse.After a short photoshoot at the lighthouse (no need to risk your own equipment, your guide will take pictures with his camera and a drone) we will paddle towards the dunes. Here we will set our camp for our favorite picnic basket lunch. Simply sit back, have a glass of wine, a cup of coffee or tea and enjoy the view. Once we've finished, we will head back to the starting point. On our way back we will make two stops: first, at famous heron and cormorant colony, one of the largest colonies of these birds in Europe, second, in Juodkrante village (former Schwarzort).
Private Shore Excursion: Best of Klaipeda and Curonian Spit
Meet your professional tour guide outside the main port gate; departure is coordinated with your ship's arrival (usually between 8am - 11am). Board your private, air-conditioned vehicle for your guided tour through Klaipeda and the Curonian Spit nature preserve.Take a ferry to Curonian Spit, and begin with a visit to one of the oldest settlements on the Spit, the charming seaside resort of Juodkrante with its Amber Bay and many pleasing stone sculptures. Since prehistoric times people have lived on this elongated sand dune peninsula which separates the Curonian Lagoon from the Baltic Sea. Threatened by the natural forces of wind and waves, its survival to the present day has been made possible only as a result of ceaseless human efforts to combat the erosion of the Spit.After exploring the sights of Juodkrante for approximately 1.5 hours, travel on to the Grey Dunes (sometimes called Dead Dunes). Walk along the fascinating area of wind-blown dunes and grassy, vegetation-covered sand hills and be impressed by the sheer scale of the landscape. In Nida, see some of the highest sand dunes in Europe including the famous 52 metre-high Parnidis Dune. If you’re a literature lover, you’ll enjoy the next stop, Thomas Mann Memorial Museum. The famous German author of Death in Venice and Dr Faustus had this house constructed in the town which he visited in 1930 and 1931. Next, head to the Mizgiriai Amber Gallery where you’ll learn all about amber, its uses, and its place in Lithuanian culture and history. Spend 2-3 hours covering these sights. Have time for lunch at a local cafe in Nilda (own expense). Return to Klaipėda, where you’ll make a photo-stop in the heart of Old Town, Theater Square. Outside the theater, see the Simon Dach fountain, built in honor of the German poet born in Klaipeda. The fountain portrays a young woman thought to be the subject of the poem 'Annehen von Tharau.' Learn about the old town of Klaipėda, street layout features, architecture, and history. During the 2-hour walking tour, see the small sculptures, which became Klaipėda's Old Town attraction for many years. See 'The Cat with the Face of a Gentleman,' and be sure to make a wish at the small gold statue of the 'Mysterious Mouse.' Learn why a chimney sweeper is located on the roof of one the Old town houses. Then see the only existing ravelin (a triangular fortification on a fortress) in Klaipėda, located on Jonas Hill. Hear the story of the city's fortifications and defense system.Enjoy some free time for relaxing self-exploration, shopping, or a coffee/beer break in one of the local cafes, if you choose. After eight hours you will be transported back to the cruise port. Please note, tour order may vary depending on traffic conditions and availability. Tour is not wheelchair accessible.