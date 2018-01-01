Welcome to Šiauliai
That’s not to say it’s not attractive. The main drag, Vilniaus gatvė, is prime strolling turf, lined with the usual mix of cafes and bars. The city’s biggest drawcard is the incredible Hill of Crosses, 10km to the north. Outside of that, there are several offbeat museums that warrant a few hours of attention.
Top experiences in Šiauliai
Amazing hotels and hostels
We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.
Šiauliai activities
Full-Day The Hill of Crosses Tour from Vilnius
Be picked up from your guide at 9am at your centrally located Vilnius hotel. Your first stop will be at the park to remember the partisans of The Great Battle district. The Great Battle district park is an impressive monument for all freedom fighters and presents crosses dedicated for partisans, most important dates of Lithuanian history and famous people, such as Pope John Paul II, US president Ronald Reagan. Find out more about the symbol of the Cross in Lithuanian culture and history. Next you will drive to the Siauliai area. Visit the Hill of Crosses, an excursion about Lithuanian art of cross-making, which like an immaterial heritage, is included into UNESCO world heritage list. The best repository of this art is The Hill of Crosses. Learn about the story of the hill. Lunch will be at a local restaurant so you can taste the traditional Lithuanian food (lunch is at own expense) before heading back to your hotel in Vilnius, where your tour ends at approximately 5:30pm.
Vilnius Private Tour to The Hill of Crosses Near Siauliai
Visit the Hill of Crosses near Siauliai, where the Pope John Paul II held the most highly attended mass in the country during his visit to Lithuania in 1993. It is believed that the first crosses were placed here just after the 1831 uprising, and today the hill is home to thousands of all different sizes and colours. Interspersed amongst the crosses are traditional Lithuanian koplytstulpis - wooden figures - and magnificent stone statues of Christ.
Private Day Trip to Anyksciai and The Hill of Crosses from Vilnius
The first part of your day trip will take you to visit a unique technical, architectural and cultural monument a Narrow Gauge Railway station. The Narrow Gauge Railway began construction in Lithuania in the latter part of the 19th century is an important part of engineering history.Afterwards you will visit an ethnographic horse museum with traditional farmstead and crafts - here you will learn more about the local cultures and Lithuanian farming traditions, before moving on to visit the tallest Lithuanian Church with its beautiful panorama. You will also visit the "devil" stone, exclusive the Treetops Walking Path. The second part of your day trip is reserved for a place of silence and peace, for serenity and love, for respect and pity - the Hill of Crosses. A pilgrimage site about 12km north of Šiauliai in Northern Lithuania, It is believed to have been placed on the former Jurgaičiai – Domantai hill fortress, and is covered with more than 200,000 crosses, crucifixes, effigies, statues of saints and patriots. After spending some time exploring the hill, you will return back to Vilnius.
Full-Day Tour to the Hill of Crosses and Rundale Palace in Latvia from Vilnius
Enjoy a complimentary hotel pickup and transfer from your centrally located Vilnius accommodations to the Siauliai and Rundale. You will be driving for 2.5 hours to the Hill of Crosses. The Hill of Crosses has about 100,000 crosses. It is said that first crosses were erected here by the next-of-kin of the rebels that fell in the 1831 rebellion. The Hill of Crosses ia an historical architectural monument, it is a unique composition of folk art. The Hill of crosses attracts people with it's peace, spirituality, authenticity and sacred nature. The hill of crosses was visited by Pope John Paul II.After exploring the site, you’ll head to the Rundale palace, its 40 minutes drive. Rundale Palace is one of the two major baroque palaces built for the Dukes of Courland in what is now Latvia. In 1735 Duke of Courland Ernst Johann von Biron bought land in Rundale with an old medieval castle in the territory of a planned summer residence. The old castle was demolished and construction after the design of Bartolomeo Rastrelli started in 1736. After the palace it is an approximately 3-hour drive back to Vilnius -- or your other option would be to be brought to Riga (this option needs extra confirmation ahead of the tour).
Private Day Trip from Vilnius to Riga: Hill of Crosses and Rundale Palace in Latvia
Enjoy a complimentary hotel pickup and transfer from your centrally located Vilnius hotel or accommodation to Siauliai and Rundale. The drive to the Hill of Crosses will be about 2.5 hours from Vilnius.The Hill of Crosses has about 100,000 crosses and is an historical architectural monument, it is a unique composition of folk art. It is said that first crosses were erected here by the next-of-kin of the rebels that fell in the 1831 rebellion. The Hill of crosses attracts people with it's peace, spirituality, authenticity and sacred nature and was visited by Pope John Paul II.After exploring this site, you will head to Rundale Palace, which is an approximately 40-minute drive. Rundale Palace is one of the two major baroque palaces built for the Dukes of Courland in what is now Latvia. In 1735 Duke of Courland Ernst Johann von Biron bought land in Rundale with an old medieval castle in the territory of a planned summer residence. The old castle was demolished and construction after the design of Bartolomeo Rastrelli started in 1736. Your drive to Riga after your visit to the palace is approximately 1 hour.