Full-Day Tour to the Hill of Crosses and Rundale Palace in Latvia from Vilnius

Enjoy a complimentary hotel pickup and transfer from your centrally located Vilnius accommodations to the Siauliai and Rundale. You will be driving for 2.5 hours to the Hill of Crosses. The Hill of Crosses has about 100,000 crosses. It is said that first crosses were erected here by the next-of-kin of the rebels that fell in the 1831 rebellion. The Hill of Crosses ia an historical architectural monument, it is a unique composition of folk art. The Hill of crosses attracts people with it's peace, spirituality, authenticity and sacred nature. The hill of crosses was visited by Pope John Paul II.After exploring the site, you’ll head to the Rundale palace, its 40 minutes drive. Rundale Palace is one of the two major baroque palaces built for the Dukes of Courland in what is now Latvia. In 1735 Duke of Courland Ernst Johann von Biron bought land in Rundale with an old medieval castle in the territory of a planned summer residence. The old castle was demolished and construction after the design of Bartolomeo Rastrelli started in 1736. After the palace it is an approximately 3-hour drive back to Vilnius -- or your other option would be to be brought to Riga (this option needs extra confirmation ahead of the tour).