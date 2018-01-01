Welcome to Malbun
At the end of the road and a big climb into the mountains from Vaduz (455m), the 1600m-high resort of Malbun feels – in the nicest possible sense – like the end of the world. It's definitely the end of the road and the only way out is back the way you came.
It’s not really as remote as it seems though, and in the high season Malbun is mobbed. Generally, however, it’s perfect for unwinding, especially with the family. The skiing is inexpensive, if not too extensive (23km of pistes), while the hiking is beautiful. Very quiet out of season.