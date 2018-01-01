Welcome to Maseru
Maseru is one of the world’s more low-key capital cities. It sprawls across Lesotho’s lower-lying western edge, rimmed by the Berea and Qeme Plateaus. Founded by the British in 1869 as an administrative post, over the past few decades Maseru has rapidly expanded and its centre is now congested with traffic. A major city-rebuilding program has hidden many of the once-visible scars of the 1998 political unrest.
The city boasts a temperate climate, well-stocked shops and a decent selection of restaurants and accommodation. While it has few sights, Maseru is where you can get your bearings, sort out logistics and stock up on supplies before heading into the highlands and beyond.
Top experiences in Maseru
Amazing hotels and hostels
We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.