Welcome to Maseru

Maseru is one of the world’s more low-key capital cities. It sprawls across Lesotho’s lower-lying western edge, rimmed by the Berea and Qeme Plateaus. Founded by the British in 1869 as an administrative post, over the past few decades Maseru has rapidly expanded and its centre is now congested with traffic. A major city-rebuilding program has hidden many of the once-visible scars of the 1998 political unrest.

