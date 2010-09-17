The southern Lebanese have had plenty to endure through recent decades, with war, occupation, militias and air strikes composing a depressing recent history. Peace is always a fingers-crossed concept here. Nevertheless, while you shouldn't venture close to the Israeli border, this is a really enticing slice of Lebanon that shouldn't be missed.

South of Beirut on the coast, the historic towns of Saida and Tyre offer plenty for the visitor, including good clean beaches. The former appeals for its character-packed souq and traditional Sunni ambience, while Tyre's Roman ruins, boutique hotels and whiff of hedonism give it a distinctive feel.

Inland, the mighty Chouf mountains rise steeply, harbouring pretty villages and the famed palace at Beiteddine. Higher yet are the cedar reserves where you can admire the nation's iconic and impressive tree. On the foothills on the other side are some of the nation's famous wineries.

