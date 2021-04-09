Kurzeme Gulf Coast

    Lake Engure Nature Park

    The third-largest lake in Latvia, Engure is a bird haven with almost 200 species calling the lake home. The vistas stretch far to the horizon across the…

    Mērsrags Lighthouse

    Built in 1875 out of cast iron, this 21m-tall lighthouse stands over a popular beach that mixes gravel patches with white sand and dunes. The views of the…

