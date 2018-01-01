Welcome to Northwestern Laos

Northern Udomxai and Luang Namtha provinces form a mountainous tapestry of rivers, forests and traditional villages that are home to almost 40 classified ethnicities. Luang Namtha is the most developed of several traveller-friendly towns ranged around the 2224-sq-km Nam Ha NPA, with hiking, biking, kayaking and boating adventures all easily organised at short notice. Udomxai is the regional transport hub, while Boten is the one China–Laos border open to international visitors.