3 Days Classic Xieng Khouang

Day 1Arrival at the town of Xieng Khuoang and transfer to your hotel for check-in. Transfers from any place in Laos (overland and/or by flight) are not included in the prices; service start from inside the town of Xieng Khuoang. No lunch is included on this day.Depending on your arrival time, you may have the time to visit the local museum, dedicated to the history of this sleepy town in the heart of Laos. The rest of the day is at leisure to enjoy the scenery. Accommodation in Xieng Khuoang is basic, the best available but clean and with western facilities.Dinner and overnight included at your hotel in Xieng Khuoang.Day 2Breakfast at the hotel is includedOur guide and driver will pick you up from your hotel in the morning and we head out to the mysterious sites that make Xieng Khuang. 20 Kilometers outside of the town is the Plain of Jars, one of the great mysteries of Southeast Asia. In this undeveloped area of grassy fields and open plains are huge jars of unknown origin. They are no ordinary jars of the home decoration variety; they weigh anywhere from 600 kg to a ton or more each, though the biggest of them weighs as much as six tons. They are all made of stone. How they got there is anyone's guess. Even the experts are not certain. Some say they were used for fermenting wine, and others believe in times past they were used for storing rice. Legend has another story to tell. Although an uncertain number of jars have been carried off, there are hundreds of others left to be seen. The first visit is the monolithic side number 2, located on two hill tops before we move on to a site that lies right in the rice paddy fields (referred to as site number 3).After this, we drive on to Muang Khoun, the ancient Tai Phouan Capital that was destroyed during the second Indochina War. The ruins of Vat Piavat and That Foun are the only remains of a significant past. Our guide will explain you how the site originally looked as far as the knowledge and preserved documentation allows. Lunch will be included at a local restaurant.After lunch, we return to the main town of Phonsavan, passing numerous large Hmong settlements. The region has quite a few Hmong villages which can be visited upon request and when time / weather permit this. We end the day at yet another and the most expansive site of the Plain of Jars – site number 1 - featuring the greatest number of jars and the largest monoliths in size. Return back to your hotel, the rest of the time is at leisureDinner and overnight included at your hotel in Xieng Khuoang.Day 3Breakfast at the hotel is includedCheck out of the hotel before 12:00 hrs and this concludes the end of the service.Customer can chose to either fly back to Vientiane or take the scenic overland road trip down south to the Laotian capital. Both options can be booked yet are not included in the package rates.