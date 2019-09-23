The Grand Canyon nabs top spot in Lonely Planet's Ultimate United States Travel List

From towering forests to buzzing city streets to the ever-changing hues of larger-than-life rock formations, the United States of America is graced with an abundance of natural wonders and historic landmarks. The sheer variety can sometimes be dizzying.

Luckily, Lonely Planet has amassed its largest compendium of the USA's best travel experiences to date.

"The Ultimate United States Travel List is a true labor of love for all of us at Lonely Planet and a source of real pride for me personally," says Piers Pickard, Managing Director of Publishing at Lonely Planet.