Welcome to Jeti-Ögüz

Counterpointing striking red-rock bluffs, pine forests, upland jailoo meadows and a soaring Alpine backdrop, the Jeti-Ögüz (Джеты-Огуз) area makes a charming day trip from Karakol or a good starting point for summer-only hikes, including taxing multiday treks to Altyn-Arashan and Ala-Köl.