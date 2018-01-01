Welcome to Kazarman

The primary jumping-off point for a visit to the Saimaluu-Tash petroglyph site, sleepy Kazarman's (Казарман) setting is an attractive, wide, mountain-edged valley. Around 20 minutes' walk north of the Soviet-era culture centre, Dom Kulturi, a series of sandy riverside cliffs, is best appreciated from the Kara-Suu bridge. For a brilliant overview of the poplar-punctuated townscape and soaring backdrop, head in the opposite direction and climb the low, flat cemetery hill at the southern end of Mambetjanov.