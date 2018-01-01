Welcome to Al Jahra

Al Jahra, 32km west of Kuwait City, is the location of a 1920 battle against invading troops from Saudi Arabia. It was also the site of the Gulf War’s infamous ‘turkey shoot’ – the Allied destruction of a stalled Iraqi convoy as it lumbered up Mutla Ridge in an effort to retreat from Kuwait. The highway and surrounding desert are now completely clear of evidence, picked over by scrap-metal dealers and dubious souvenir hunters.