King George Island
King George Island, the largest of the South Shetlands and the first stop in the Antarctic for many tourists, is loaded with stations. Less than 10% of the island’s 1295 sq km is ice free, yet it supports year-round bases maintained by Argentina, Brazil, Chile, China, Poland, Russia, South Korea and Uruguay, all connected by more than 20km of roads and tracks. There are summer-only Dutch, Ecuadorian, German, Peruvian and US bases. The stations, some within walking distance of one another, are here because King George Island is so accessible from South America. Thus it’s a smart spot for countries to build stations and perform scientific research, thereby earning the status of consultative party to, or full member of, the Antarctic Treaty.
- EEduardo Frei Montalva Station
Chile constructed this station, known as Frei station, in 1969 on the nearly ice-free Fildes Peninsula at the island’s southwestern tip, and 10 years…
- BBellingshausen Station
Russia set up Bellingshausen station in 1968 and it is now separated from Frei base by a small stream. After a fuel-tank farm was established,…
- HHenryk Arctowski Station
Poland’s Arctowski station, opened in 1977, was named for a geologist on Adrien de Gerlache’s Belgica expedition and houses 40 people. Female visitors…
- CCommandante Ferraz Station
Brazil’s Commandante Ferraz Station on Admiralty Bay, opened in 1983–84, is located between an old whaling station and the site of the abandoned British…
- CCarlini Station
Argentina built Carlini station at Potter Cove in 1953. It was formerly named Jubany but was renamed in 2012 after biologist Alejandro Carlini. Backed by…
- GGreat Wall Station
China’s Great Wall station was established in 1985 and accommodates up to 80 people; recent winter crews have numbered about 12. During the 1987–88 season…
- AArtigas Station
Uruguay’s Artigas Station, established in 1984, accommodates 14 in winter and 70 in summer. Named for Uruguay’s national hero, José Gervasio Artigas, an…
- KKing Sejong Station
South Korea named its King Sejong station, at Marian Cove close to Maxwell Bay, after a 15th-century Korean king who was also a scientist and inventor…
- PPieter J Lenie Field Station
The US has operated this small summer-only station, near Arctowski station, since 1985. It’s also called ‘Copacabana.’
