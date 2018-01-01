Welcome to Nyeri

Nyeri is a welcoming and bustling Kikuyu market town. It’s as busy as the Central Highlands get, but unless you have a thing for chaotic open-air bazaars and the restless energy of Kikuyu and white Kenyans selling maize, bananas, arrowroot, coffee and macadamia nuts, there’s no real reason to linger for longer than it takes to plot your onward journey.

The tour departs Nairobi around 7 a.m. after pickup from the airport, or your Nairobi area hotel or guesthouse. The drive to Ol Pejeta Conservancy north of the city will take about three hours and the tour will stop in Nyeri town where you can buy a packed lunch from one of the hotels. You will then proceed to the entrance of the park and start game viewing (admission is included in the tour). Spot rhinos, buffaloes, elephants, cheetahs, giraffe (including the endangered reticulated giraffe), hyena, lions, leopard, and several species of gazelle, antelope and birds during your four hours of game viewing. The conservancy is also the only place in Kenya to see chimpanzees. You'll eat your packed lunch in the park. After game viewing, you will depart Ol Pejeta for Nairobi, arriving back at your hotel or guesthouse around 6 p.m.
