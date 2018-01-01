Welcome to Mt Kenya National Park

Africa’s second-highest mountain might just be its most beautiful. Here, mere minutes from the equator, glaciers carve out the throne of Ngai, the old high god of the Kikuyu. To this day the tribe keeps its doors open to the face of the sacred mountain, and some still come to its lower slopes to offer prayers. Besides being venerated by the Kikuyu, Mt Kenya and Mt Kenya National Park have the rare honour of being both a Unesco World Heritage Site and a Unesco Biosphere Reserve.

