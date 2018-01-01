Welcome to Uralsk

Originally a settlement called Yaitsky Gorodok, established by Cossacks in 1584 at the confluence of the Ural and Chagan Rivers, Uralsk (Oral; Уральск) is both historically significant and aesthetically appealing, with vintage wooden houses surviving in the leafy southern part of the city, Kureni, where Cossacks originally settled. Yaitsky Gorodok played a major role in the Pugachev Rebellion in the 1770s: this is where renegade Cossack Yemelyan Pugachev declared himself the rightful tsar and gathered an army of Cossacks and peasants, some 10,000 strong, before being defeated by Russia's imperial forces and delivered to the tender mercies of Empress Catherine the Great in a small cage. She renamed the town 'Uralsk' to erase Pugachev's legacy, though Pushkin later came to visit, to chronicle the rebellion.