Welcome to Aktau

An entry point into Central Asia by air from the Caucasus and İstanbul, and by an irregular ferry from Baku (Azerbaijan), Aktau (Актау) perches on Kazakhstan's Caspian shore. With some sandy beaches, low-key summer tourism and a temperate climate (several degrees above zero in January), this spread-out, dusty town is pleasant enough for a day or two – but the area's main interest, other than transport connections, is the natural and human-made wonders of the surrounding region, Mangistau.

