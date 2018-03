Welcome to Sayram-Ugam National Park

This mountainous park abutting the Uzbek border immediately southwest of the Aksu-Zhabagly reserve is less well known than its neighbour, but offers similar attractions and is generally cheaper to visit. A community-tourism program provides homestays in the villages of Kaskasu, Dikankol and Tonkeris, in beautiful foothill country where grasslands meet wooded foothills, and in the main access town Lenger. The park entrance fee is 500T per person per day.