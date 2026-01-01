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OVER 500 5-STAR REVIEWS

What our travelers are saying

★★★★★

I am a lifetime explorer. I've had an active passport since I was 5. And I may not ever travel again without using Lonely Planet Journeys.

BELINDA, TRIP TO GHANA

My husband and I are avid travelers. It takes so much time to research, research and research. We love it but it's exhausting. For our anniversary, we wanted to have an epic trip. We decided to try Lonely Planet Journeys and it was a complete game changer for us.

CAROLINE, TRIP TO EGYPT

I highly recommend Lonely Planet Journeys regardless of how savvy a traveler you are. I'm a retired airline pilot with 50 years of travel under my belt and I saw, tasted, and heard things I would never have gotten to on my own.

BILL, TRIP TO ITALY

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