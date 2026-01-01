Lonely Planet Journeys
Tell us where you want to go, and a local expert will design and book every detail, just for you. All you have to do is show up.
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Fully Handled
Stays, transfers, and activities booked
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24/7 Service
Help anytime during your trip
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Insider Access
Experiences you can't book yourself
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Tailored to you
Built around you, down to the last detail
Start with a place
Where Do You Want to Go?
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Japan
From $320 / day
per person
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Italy
From $290 / day
per person
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Morocco
From $240 / day
per person
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Peru
From $260 / day
per person
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New Zealand
From $310 / day
per person
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Iceland
From $350 / day
per person
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Vietnam
From $220 / day
per person
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Portugal
From $250 / day
per person
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France
From $310 / day
per person
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Greece
From $280 / day
per person
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Spain
From $270 / day
per person
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Mexico
From $230 / day
per person
Start with an itinerary
Trips We’ve Curated For Travelers Like You
These are just starting points for inspiration. Your trip will be built from the ground up, handcrafted and thoughtfully personalized to you.
- 14 days / 13 nights
Japan: Japan’s Golden Route: Tokyo, Kanazawa, Kyoto, and Fuji in 14 Daysfrom $6,820per person
- 12 days / 11 nights
Vietnam: 12 Days in Vietnam: Quy Nhon, Hạ Long, Hội An, and the Mekong Deltafrom $2,224per person
- 10 days / 9 nights
10 Days in Portugal: Lisbon, Porto, Douro Valley and the Algarvefrom $3,492per person
- 10 days / 9 nights
10 Days in Thailand: Phuket and Island Oasesfrom $2,800per person
- 12 days / 11 nights
12 Days in Greece: Athens and the Cycladic Islandsfrom $3,750per person
- 9 days / 8 nights
9 Days in Portugal's Azores: Nature and Culturefrom $2,880per person
- 10 days / 9 nights
10 Days in Italy: Amalfi, Basilicata and Pugliafrom $4,950per person
- 13 days / 12 nights
13 Days in France: City of Lights, Normandy Beached and the Loire Valleyfrom $4,130per person
- 8 days / 7 nights
8 Days in Iceland: The Ring Roadfrom $3,150per person
- 7 days / 6 nights
7 Days in Mexico City: Culture and Cuisinefrom $2,415per person
- 10 days / 9 nights
10 Days in Morocco: Cities, Mountains and Desertfrom $3,750per person
- 11 days / 10 nights
Best of Southern Spain and Cádiz in 11 Daysfrom $3,850per person
- 10 days / 9 nights
10 Days in Finland: Arctic Adventurefrom $5,900per person
- 14 days / 13 nights
14 Days in Peru: Lima, Cusco, Andes and Machu Picchufrom $4,895per person
- 11 days / 10 nights
11 Days in New Zealand: North Islandfrom $6,500per person
Meet Our Local Experts
Our vetted-local experts live in-destination and have first hand experience of the best accommodations, the must do-adventures and the secret spots. No more wondering whether you’re missing out.
- Italy
Andrea
Best experience planned:
Truffle hunting with Massimo, a third-generation expert tartufai, and his truffle dog, followed by a homecooked meal and local wine with his family.
- Japan
Venese
Best experience planned:
Making a traditional Japanese knife with artisans who have been mastering their craft for decades. It was the perfect souvenir for my chef client.
- Thailand
June
Best experience planned:
An intricate secret proposal - the details are too good to share, but she said yes!
- India
Pravin
Best experience planned:
Holi in Udaipur with a local family in their 250-year-old heritage house. It was an all-day party with friends and relatives, a big feast, and lots of color, and they were welcomed like family.
- Tanzania
Denise & Rob
Best experience planned:
A traditional marriage blessing for a honeymoon couple with the Maasai. They stood in a sacred space while the village elders blessed them and celebrated this next step in their life.
- Mongolia
Zoloo
Best experience planned:
Tracking the endangered Gobi bear during a two week conservation expedition for The Gobi Bear project, a non-profit dedicated to saving the critically endangered animal.
- Argentina
Lucas
Best experience planned:
I tracked down a traveler's favorite artist, got them to meet my client and paint a custom piece on a pair of new sneakers, which we helped ship home. It was the ultimate souvenir!
- Iceland
Gunnar
Best experience planned:
Catching a northern lights show while bathing in a geothermal hot spring. There are no words to describe the magic.
- Brazil
Cris
Best experience planned:
Pulled strings to get my client an invite to dance and parade, in full costume, in the Sambadrome for Carnival, with Rio's oldest samba school.
- Portugal
Tiago
Best experience planned:
I traced a traveler's history to their grandparents' hometown where I found an elderly couple who not only knew her grandparents, but brought us to the church where they married.
- Vietnam
Thanh
Best experience planned:
Zipping through Saigon on the back of a vintage Vespa, sampling the city's best cuisine at local haunts and street stalls.
OVER 500 5-STAR REVIEWS ON GOOGLE
What Our Travelers Are Saying
4.8
- Ron Gottschalk a week ago
“I had a 15-day journey in northern Spain booked with Steffy in late October/early November 2026. I had travelled to Portugal in Nov 2023 when the organization was still called Elsewhere. She listened very carefully in our planning call. The first iteration was tweaked a couple of times and then an agenda came out. I liked it. High-speed trains, upbeat bus travel and car rental were included. The guides and activities were interesting. The pace was very good. I was tired every evening and well-rested in the morning to begin anew. Steffy dealt with two travel hiccups nicely. A tour in Bilbao of street art was unusual and one of the highlights for me personally. I also went to a Basque cooking class in San Sebastián and baked a cheese cake.”
- Sheryl Elrod 3 months ago
“We highly, highly recommend Lonely Planet for adventure travel! Hakim planned our trip and was an absolute pleasure to work with. Every guide, driver and experience we had in Morocco was fantastic. Everything was well planned and we didn’t have to worry about a single thing, but to enjoy the experience. Lonely Planet plans a lovely mix of learning via guided tours; experiences like camel rides, cooking classes, quad rides; and cultural immersion such as having tea with a local nomad family! In a country where the language and norms are new, this is the way to see and enjoy!”
- Linda E Olin 2 months ago
“Our Wagyu dinner was so tasty and beautifully served. I'm still dreaming of it. Our guides were the best. The climbers in our group had a great experience.The only thing is change is the amount of time we spent at La Vista Resort and Spa near Mount Fuji. It was beautiful with great views of the mountain but too far from everything. Their menu was non existent. You only have 2 very expensive choices for dinner. I would highly recommend Lonely Planet Journeys. They listened to us and we're very responsive. Great Job!”
Sana Javeri and her brother riding bicycles through the rice fields in Cẩm Kim, Vietnam
How it works
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Make a request
Fill out our short request form with your trip details. You'll land in your Journeys inbox, where you can message your expert or schedule a meeting. Expect a reply within 24 hours.
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Craft your trip
Your expert builds an itinerary around your exact travel dates, interests, and budget, with real pricing and availability. No payment required until you lock in your itinerary.
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Book & take-off
Confirm with a deposit, and your expert books accommodation, ground transportation and activities. You'll have 24/7 support during your trip.
Frequently Asked Questions
What does a Lonely Planet Journeys trip include?
When you travel with Lonely Planet Journeys, we take care of everything (i.e. we are a full service company). This means, a trip with us includes personalized trip planning, booking and reservations, operations and logistics, 24/7 on-the-ground support, and on-trip concierge service.
Are international flights included?
No, we specialize in on-the-ground services, so we stick to what we do best. From the moment your plane lands at your destination to the moment you return to the airport for your international flight home, we promise you’ll be in good hands.
What is a local expert?
Our local experts are trip planners, not on-the-ground guides. They will pour their heart and soul into tailoring the perfect itinerary for you, and act as your on-the-ground support and concierge service while traveling.
Our experts hold some of the highest accolades in the biz. We work exclusively with award-winning and certified local partners, true destination obsessives who have their finger on the pulse of what’s new, what’s hidden, and the things you should avoid. They’re pioneers in sustainable and community tourism and revolutionaries constantly on the quest to uncover new experiences and new places. But best of all, our experts are true locals, they’ve vetted and tested so you don’t have to, and have the personal connections to make anything happen.
How much do Lonely Planet Journeys cost?
A Lonely Planet Journeys trip is customized to every traveler, offering premium accommodation, activities, ground transportation and on-the-ground service. The cost will vary based on destination, amount of advanced planning, level of accommodation, and number of inclusions all while keeping the travelers budget in mind.
Over 80 destinations
Ready to plan your trip?
Answer a few short questions and we’ll pair you with a local expert. It takes about 2 minutes, and it’s free until you lock in your itinerary.
FEATURED IN
- Condé Nast Traveler
- The New York Times
- Forbes
- Vogue
- The Points Guy
- USA Today
- The Washington Post
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