“I had a 15-day journey in northern Spain booked with Steffy in late October/early November 2026. I had travelled to Portugal in Nov 2023 when the organization was still called Elsewhere. She listened very carefully in our planning call. The first iteration was tweaked a couple of times and then an agenda came out. I liked it. High-speed trains, upbeat bus travel and car rental were included. The guides and activities were interesting. The pace was very good. I was tired every evening and well-rested in the morning to begin anew. Steffy dealt with two travel hiccups nicely. A tour in Bilbao of street art was unusual and one of the highlights for me personally. I also went to a Basque cooking class in San Sebastián and baked a cheese cake.”