Welcome to Southern Jordan
Wadi Rum is at the heart of any visit to southern Jordan, a landscape so magnificent that it leaves all but the most unromantic at heart dreaming of casting everything aside to lead the life of a nomad. And that’s possible – at least for a day or two amid the area's camps, as you explore by foot, camel or 4WD, scramble up mountains or fly above them in a hot-air balloon.
The modern city of Aqaba and the neighbouring diving centres give access to another of Jordan’s natural splendours: the coral gardens of the Red Sea. Even if wetsuits aren’t your thing, Aqaba is a relaxed and pleasant destination in which to wash off the desert dust.
Greet your English-speaking chauffeur, who will be holding up a sign with your name, at the port after your cruise ship docks. Leave for Petra in a private air-conditioned vehicle at 8am. Your tour guide will meet you in Petra for a 2-hour tour. Your tour guide will share the history of the city with you, make sure you bring your camera. The majestic city of Petra, carved into the rose red rock 2000 years ago is a must visit attraction. Petra can be reached by the Siq (narrow gorge). The treasury was made famous in the movie Indiana Jones & the last crusade. In addition to the treasury, you will see the street of facades, the early necropolis, the Roman theater, the royal tombs and other monuments. Lunch at a local restaurant is also included. You will then be returned to the port in advance of your cruise ship's departure.
You will be met by your private English speaking chauffeur, who will be holding up a sign under you name. You will leave to Petra in a private air conditioned vehicle at 7:00 am.Your guide will meet you in Petra for approximate 4 hours tour that will take you all the way to the monastery (ensure you have the time to do this tour before booking). Next you will set off to explore the hidden city. After the main gate you start to see different shapes of façades, before you enter the siq (the gorge); which is the highlight of Petra. Once you reach the treasury (al khazneh), the real tour begins. You will think that is the first monument in the city, however as you descend down, and see more façades through the street of façades, then the theater; which could be the beginning of the city. A few minutes, to enter the residential part as you see remains of houses everywhere, before you get through the cardo (the Roman street). After you finish from (down town) Petra, get ready for the big climb to the monastery. After four hours, the tour concludes at the basin area where you have your lunch (included in the price), you will have free time to return back to the main gate of Petra on your own (allow for 1 hours and 30 minutes maximum). You will then be returned to your cruise ship.
Start with a pickup in the morning from your centrally located Aqaba hotel or port (depending on option selected). Then, sit back in your private, air-conditioned minivan and enjoy the desert views as you travel north towards the UNESCO-listed city of Petra. Pass by Little Petra the Nabatean’s carvan stop before heading to the main city.After roughly two hours on the road, arrive at ancient Petra and stroll 20 minutes to the Siq, the rock fissure that serves as the entrance corridor to the city. Alternatively, choose to take a horseback ride to the Siq, available on a first-come, first-serve basis.With the rest of your group gathered at the Siq entrance, start your walk through the 1-mile (1.5-kilometer) canyon, framed by towering sandstone cliffs. At its final bend, savor your first, memorable glimpse of the Treasury (Al-Khazneh), the stunning rock-cut building that starred in Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade. Admire its finely carved, rose-pink facade, as you hear about its history from your guide.After snapping pictures here, walk through the gorge and discover more about the Nabataeans who made their homes here, at the junction of key ancient trading routes, in the 6th century. View the theater that once seated 3,000 spectators and continue to the Royal Tombs, a string of chambers and facades built into the mountainside.After your tour, enjoy between two and three hours of free time to explore further the ancient city that the 19th-century poet John Burgon described as the ‘rose-red city half as old time.’ You may also use the break to enjoy lunch at one of Petra’s several restaurants (own expense).When the time comes, meet your driver outside the ancient city and board your minivan back to Aqaba. Your day trip ends with a hotel or port drop-off in the late afternoon.
At 9:00 am ,approximately, the group bus will pick you up from your hotel to take you Petra in an air conditioned vehicle. At the way, stop for a short panoramic view of Wadi Rum , take pictures and view the amazing desert. Continue on driving to Petra, and arrive at the visitors center to start your walking tour of Petra.Tour the Treasury, the astounding facade that gave Petra its notoriety. All of Petra was built by the Nabateans thousands of years ago. Walk on to see the ancient Roman Theater, with the tombs jutting out of the seating. There are many facades to view, that were hand carved out of the sandstone, temples, statues, cave, and more. After the tour eat lunch in an authentic restaurant, and start the way back to your hotel in Aqaba. Arrival time in Aqaba around 19:00 pm. ( approximately )
- Your will be picked up early from your Aqaba hotel for a full day private tour to visit the Red Desert of Wadi Rum and then the Ancient Nabatean City of Petra before returning to your Aqaba hotel- In Wadi Rum you will experience a 1 1/2 hour private jeep tour - Your private local guide in Petra will show you the sights of the city including the Siq, the Treasury (El Khazneh), the Street of Facades, Roman Theatre and Royla Tombs- Depending upon time available your will either have a lunch in a local restaurant or a packed lunch - so as to maximise your viewing time- The tour cost includes, pick up/drop off at your Aqaba hotel, private a/c vehicle and driver, Jeep tour in Wadi Rum, Entrance fees and private local guide in Petra and Lunch / Lunch box- A fabulous day enjoying these 2 great sites
You will be picked up from Aqaba port were you will meet your friendly, professional English-speaking drivers after your cruise ship docks. Proceed to the Nabatean Red Rose City of Petra, one of the Seven Wonders of the World for a classic visit. A city 175 kilometers north of Aqaba, carved in stone more than 2000 years ago in order to dominate the trade routes of ancient Arabia. Pass by Little Petra the Nabatean’s carvan stop before heading to the main city. First, you will walk the “siq”, a narrow path of 1.2 kilometers; this is the main entrance to the city. At the end of the “siq”, You will see the treasury - “Khazneh”, which was believed to hold countless treasures. The first view of the “Khazneh” is breath-taking. Other monuments you will visit are the Theatre, and the Royal Tombs. Come and explore one of the world’s wonders of architectural engineering combined with the ingenuity of carving for an unforgettable adventure just like that of Indiana Jones!