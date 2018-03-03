Private Petra Shore Excursion from Aqaba with the Monastery

You will be met by your private English speaking chauffeur, who will be holding up a sign under you name. You will leave to Petra in a private air conditioned vehicle at 7:00 am.Your guide will meet you in Petra for approximate 4 hours tour that will take you all the way to the monastery (ensure you have the time to do this tour before booking). Next you will set off to explore the hidden city. After the main gate you start to see different shapes of façades, before you enter the siq (the gorge); which is the highlight of Petra. Once you reach the treasury (al khazneh), the real tour begins. You will think that is the first monument in the city, however as you descend down, and see more façades through the street of façades, then the theater; which could be the beginning of the city. A few minutes, to enter the residential part as you see remains of houses everywhere, before you get through the cardo (the Roman street). After you finish from (down town) Petra, get ready for the big climb to the monastery. After four hours, the tour concludes at the basin area where you have your lunch (included in the price), you will have free time to return back to the main gate of Petra on your own (allow for 1 hours and 30 minutes maximum). You will then be returned to your cruise ship.