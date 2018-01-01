Welcome to Tsuwano

A highlight of this region, utterly delightful Tsuwano (津和野) is a quiet, 700-year-old mountain town straddling a pretty river and boasting an important shrine, a ruined castle and an evocative samurai quarter. It also has a wonderful collection of carp swimming in the roadside water channels – in fact, there are far more carp here than people.

Top experiences in Tsuwano

