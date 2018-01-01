Welcome to Tottori
If you're into camels, geological science, crumbling country railroads, fading post-WWII architecture and sand...little Tottori (鳥取) might be worth your while. Its big-in-Japan sand dunes and sand sculpture museum are the main draw here.
If none of those things float your boat, then, despite the warmth and eagerness of the locals for your visit, Tottori won't thrill you and it will struggle to entice you enough to warrant consideration on shorter Japan itineraries.
Most international visitors come en route to the prefecture's more rewarding natural attractions.
