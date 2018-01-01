Welcome to Shōdo-shima

Famed for its olive groves and as the setting of the classic film Nijūshi-no-hitomi (Twenty-Four Eyes; it tells the story of a village school teacher and her young charges), Shōdo-shima (小豆島) makes an enjoyable day trip or overnight escape from big-city Japan. It has a smattering of sights, but is mainly appealing for its mountainous landscape, scenic coastal roads and Inland Sea vistas.

