Welcome to Shōdo-shima
Famed for its olive groves and as the setting of the classic film Nijūshi-no-hitomi (Twenty-Four Eyes; it tells the story of a village school teacher and her young charges), Shōdo-shima (小豆島) makes an enjoyable day trip or overnight escape from big-city Japan. It has a smattering of sights, but is mainly appealing for its mountainous landscape, scenic coastal roads and Inland Sea vistas.
Tonoshō is the main town and port, and also where you can see the 'world's narrowest navigable strait' (Dobuchi Strait), which runs through the centre of town. The island is popular during summer and when the autumn leaves are at their peak in October and November. Come out of season and you'll find a sleepy isle with very few fellow travellers.