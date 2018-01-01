Welcome to Onomichi
Onomichi (尾道) is a gritty, old-timey seaport town with hills full of temples and literary sites. Film director Ōbayashi Nobuhiko was born in Onomichi, and the town has featured in a number of Japanese movies, notably Ozu's Tokyo Story. For many travellers, Onomichi is the base from which to cycle the Shimanami Kaidō, the system of road bridges that allows people to island-hop their way across the Inland Sea to Shikoku.
Get off the beaten track in Japan and experience parts of the country other big-city tours tend to skip. This tour of the Land of the Rising Sun includes something for every active passenger. Take in major cultural touchstones like Osaka and Hiroshima, along with lesser known areas. Hike along the ancient Kumano Kodo pilgrimage route to visit spectacular shrines, cycle across islands as you follow the Shimanami Kaido, and kayak around the famed floating torii gate in the Bay of Miyajima. Every view is that much sweeter when you've worked for it.