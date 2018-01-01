Welcome to Okayama
The city is proud of its connection to Momotarō, the demon-quelling 'Peach Boy' hero of one of Japan's best-known folk tales. You'll spot his face beaming out at you all over town.
Bizen Ware Pottery Lesson with a Craftsman in Okayama
During this experience, you will enjoy making some Bizen ware in the town of Imbe, one of the most well-known places for pottery.Japan is known as a country that has many areas that are famous for their various pottery styles. The 6 oldest areas famous for pottery are called the Nihon Rokkoyo and known as representative of the pottery production areas.One of Nihon Rokkoyo is Bizen ware, and it is also called Imbe ware since the Imbe area is famous for producing Bizen ware.This will be a private lesson at a potter's studio. You will need to choose either the electric wheel or hand forming option and sketch a drawing of the idea you have for your creation. Afterward, you will make your own pottery with a professional potter.There is also a clay making experience for Bizen ware option.1. Smash the dried original clay with a wooden hammer (20 min.)2. Dissolve and put in a pot. Knead clay with your foot. (20 min.)3. Sieving all stones using the wire (20 min.)*Please note: an additional shipping fee will be incurred if you would like your pottery to be shipped to you.
Private Luxury Osaka Kobe Himeji Okayama Shikoku Island Tour Two Full Days
Day 1: Pickup from your Osaka metro area hotel at approx. 8:00 am Osaka Castle Lunch at Michelin rated Kobe Beef restaurant in Kobe City (included) Himeji Castle Check-in at luxury ryokan (Japanese Inn) in Okayama, enjoy a beautifully appointed evening of luxury onsen & traditional seasonal kaiseki dinner (included) Explore more onsen by walking nearby to other famous bathhouses Day 2: Full traditional seasonal breakfast at luxury ryokan (included) Okayama Castle Marugame Castle Udon lunch at Kagawa Prefecture restaurant (included) Kotohira-gu Shrine Motoyama-ji Temple, No. 70 of the famous “88 Temple Pilgrimage” in Shikoku Island Return to your Osaka metro area hotel by approx. 8:00 pm Be photographed! Have beautiful photos taken of you while being guided on a private tour. The beautiful and rich history of this region will be the perfect backdrop for stunning photos! Our experienced guide/photographer will tour you around the sites, and photograph you along the way, both casually and posed. This service is for individuals, couples and families, as well as for engagement photos/ceremonies. This tour includes photography service from an 10+ year experienced professional photographer. At the conclusion of the Photo Tour, unedited JPEG or RAW photo data on an SD Card will be handed to you. What better way to document your exciting trip than with beautiful photographs that will last a lifetime!
Spring Okayama Tour at Kurashiki Bikan Historical Quarter and Strawberry Picking
Paticipants will gather at Umeda Mainichi Newspapers Building Front and depart at 08:30 am. Passing through the highway, you will first arrive at Sapporo Okayama Winery Factory. Here you can have wine tasting for a total of 6 types of wines, and of course shop for your favorite wines for around 40 mins.Then, you will stop by Nishinoya Akasaka Shop for Lunch. Try the famous beef sukiyaki and local cuisine in Okayama "Matsuri-zushi" meal set for about 50 mins. After Lunch it is the best time to have some dessert! Be excited as you will be heading to Kibi Farm Bika Bikato experience self picking and all-you-can-eat sweet strawberries inside the garden for around 30 mins! After all, take a free walk and stroll around Kurashiki Bikan Historical Quarter for 90 mins. You will be surprised by the nostalgic streets as it remains the old-style environment and atmosphere of Japan. Snack coupon will also be given to you for buying Kurashiki famous red bean cake and sweet rice cake! At around 4:00 pm, you will get on the tour bus again and return to Osaka. Time arrival is estimated at 7:30 pm.
Kurashiki Rickshaw Tour
Your tour begins in Kurashiki's old town between 9.30am and 5.30pm. Meet your local guide, hop onto your rickshaw, and get ready to be transported back in time. Ride your rickshaw away from cars, toward the wide walkway along the historical canal, lined with weeping willows. As you soak up the views, you might just find yourself imagining how the city must have felt like a couple of hundred of years ago. Admire the small side streets, still filled with shops and old warehouses. With help from your knowledgeable guide, learn the important role Kurashiki played in the past and why it is dotted with buildings belonging distinct to the Meiji period. The tours described below are sample routes. They may be further customized based on your preferred starting and ending point, the length of your tour, and points of interests.30-Minute OptionStarting at the Kurashiki Monogatarikan, a large, traditional building at the entrance of the old town of Kurashiki, the tour continues through the streets of the old town where you can enjoy the view of the old warehouses designed in a typical Kurashiki style. The streets in the town are lined with small shops and coffee shops. Your tour continues along the picturesque canal lined with weeping willows. 45-Minute OptionStarting at the Kurashiki Monogatarikan, a large, traditional building at the entrance of the old town of Kurashiki, the tour continues through the streets of the old town where you can enjoy the view of the old warehouses designed in a typical Kurashiki style. You also pass by former mansions of affluent merchants, as well as streets lined with small shops. Your tour continues along the picturesque canal lined with weeping willows. 1-Hour OptionStarting at the Kurashiki Monogatarikan, a large, traditional building, close to the European art museum, at the entrance to the old town of Kurashiki, the tour continues through the streets of the old town where you can enjoy the view of the old warehouses designed in a typical Kurashiki style. Admire the streets in the town, lined with small shops and coffee shops. Your tour then continues along the canal lined with weeping willows. 2-Hour OptionStarting at the large mansions belonging to affluent merchants at the entrance of the old town of Kurashiki, the tour continues through the streets of the old town where you can enjoy the view of the old warehouses designed in Kurashiki style, and the small shops. Your tour continues to the Tsurugata Mountain and then across the former cotton mill and the picturesque canal lined with weeping willows.