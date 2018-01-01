Kurashiki Rickshaw Tour

Your tour begins in Kurashiki's old town between 9.30am and 5.30pm. Meet your local guide, hop onto your rickshaw, and get ready to be transported back in time. Ride your rickshaw away from cars, toward the wide walkway along the historical canal, lined with weeping willows. As you soak up the views, you might just find yourself imagining how the city must have felt like a couple of hundred of years ago. Admire the small side streets, still filled with shops and old warehouses. With help from your knowledgeable guide, learn the important role Kurashiki played in the past and why it is dotted with buildings belonging distinct to the Meiji period. The tours described below are sample routes. They may be further customized based on your preferred starting and ending point, the length of your tour, and points of interests.30-Minute OptionStarting at the Kurashiki Monogatarikan, a large, traditional building at the entrance of the old town of Kurashiki, the tour continues through the streets of the old town where you can enjoy the view of the old warehouses designed in a typical Kurashiki style. The streets in the town are lined with small shops and coffee shops. Your tour continues along the picturesque canal lined with weeping willows. 45-Minute OptionStarting at the Kurashiki Monogatarikan, a large, traditional building at the entrance of the old town of Kurashiki, the tour continues through the streets of the old town where you can enjoy the view of the old warehouses designed in a typical Kurashiki style. You also pass by former mansions of affluent merchants, as well as streets lined with small shops. Your tour continues along the picturesque canal lined with weeping willows. 1-Hour OptionStarting at the Kurashiki Monogatarikan, a large, traditional building, close to the European art museum, at the entrance to the old town of Kurashiki, the tour continues through the streets of the old town where you can enjoy the view of the old warehouses designed in a typical Kurashiki style. Admire the streets in the town, lined with small shops and coffee shops. Your tour then continues along the canal lined with weeping willows. 2-Hour OptionStarting at the large mansions belonging to affluent merchants at the entrance of the old town of Kurashiki, the tour continues through the streets of the old town where you can enjoy the view of the old warehouses designed in Kurashiki style, and the small shops. Your tour continues to the Tsurugata Mountain and then across the former cotton mill and the picturesque canal lined with weeping willows.