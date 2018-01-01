Welcome to Ikuchi-jima

Ikuchi-jima (生口島) is known for its citrus groves and beaches, including Sunset Beach on the west coast.

Read More

There's not much doing in the main port town of Setoda, but it does have a glaringly ostentatious temple complex and an interesting art gallery.

Read Less

Top experiences in Ikuchi-jima

Travel guides

Starting at $38.99

Image for

Ikuchi-jima activities

$4249.15 Active

Japan Hike, Bike & Kayak

Get off the beaten track in Japan and experience parts of the country other big-city tours tend to skip. This tour of the Land of the Rising Sun includes something for every active passenger. Take in major cultural touchstones like Osaka and Hiroshima, along with lesser known areas. Hike along the ancient Kumano Kodo pilgrimage route to visit spectacular shrines, cycle across islands as you follow the Shimanami Kaido, and kayak around the famed floating torii gate in the Bay of Miyajima. Every view is that much sweeter when you've worked for it.

See More Activities

Ikuchi-jima in detail