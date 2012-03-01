The highlight of visiting Toyota's bayside showroom is trying out prototypes of their Segway-like personal mobility device, Winglet. English instruction takes place daily from 2pm to 3pm; sign up for one of the limited slots when registration begins at 1.45pm. Riders must be over 140cm.

Littler ones can practise driving (very slowly in a very controlled environment) tiny Lexus convertibles at the Ride Studio (11am to 6.15pm; rides ¥200 to ¥300, free for under 5s). The History Garage section in Venus Fort is a gallery of vintage cars from the 1950s to 1970s.