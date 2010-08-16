Nakagin Capsule Tower

This early-1970s building by Kurokawa Kishō is a seminal work of Metabolism, an experimental architecture movement to create fluid, more organic structures. The tower is made up of self-contained pods around a central core that are meant to be replaced every 20 years. Long story short: they were never replaced and the building is just shy of being condemned, though remaining residents (and many more fans) have been campaigning to save it. Entry is by tour only.

Tours run a few times a month, usually on Saturday or Sunday (in Japanese), with an English tour on Thursday at noon. The schedule is posted monthly on the website. To reserve, send an email in simple English with your name, party size and requested tour date. Given the condition of the building, it's not a good idea to bring small children.