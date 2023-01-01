This nifty, interactive museum is devoted to outer-space exploration and science. Timed entry tickets start you off with one of three impressive high-resolution videos projected across an 11m-diameter screen that you stand around. Good English captions throughout make it a fine educational experience. Set aside a couple of hours to do the museum justice.

Other fun things to do here include taking part in a Mars research project being run by Tokyo University (which has a lab on-site) and playing an astro-ball robot control game.