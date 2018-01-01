Welcome to Uwajima
A pleasant unhurried castle town, Uwajima (宇和島) draws a steady trickle of titillated travellers to its Shintō fertility shrine and attached sex museum. Though most travellers bypass Uwajima en route to Matsuyama, the town makes a pleasant stop and retains some noteworthy traditions, such as pearl farming, terraced agriculture and bloodless bullfighting.
Top experiences in Uwajima
Amazing hotels and hostels
We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.