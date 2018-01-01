Welcome to Matsuyama
The castle sits on a hill in the middle of the city with JR Matsuyama Station to its west, the city centre to its south and Dōgo Onsen to its east. Trams connect all the areas, including circumnavigating the castle's hill. The ferry port and airport are both west of the city.
Japan Hike, Bike & Kayak
Get off the beaten track in Japan and experience parts of the country other big-city tours tend to skip. This tour of the Land of the Rising Sun includes something for every active passenger. Take in major cultural touchstones like Osaka and Hiroshima, along with lesser known areas. Hike along the ancient Kumano Kodo pilgrimage route to visit spectacular shrines, cycle across islands as you follow the Shimanami Kaido, and kayak around the famed floating torii gate in the Bay of Miyajima. Every view is that much sweeter when you've worked for it.