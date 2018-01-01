Welcome to Matsuyama

Located in a lush river basin, Shikoku's largest city is handsome and refined, with a hint of 'mainland' hustle. Matsuyama (松山) is famed across Japan for Dōgo Onsen Honkan, a luxurious 19th-century public bathhouse built over ancient hot springs. The finest castle on the island towers above the stylish trams criss-crossing the city streets and the harbour glistening in the distance. Matsuyama is also home to eight of the 88 Temples, including Ishite-ji, one of the most famous stops on the pilgrimage.

