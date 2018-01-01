Welcome to Kotohira

The small village of Kotohira (琴平) is home to one of Shikoku's most famous tourist attractions, Konpira-san, a Shintō shrine dedicated to the god of seafarers. The 1368 steep stone steps are a rite of passage for many Japanese, with plenty of interesting en-route distractions. Mention to any older Japanese that you've been to Shikoku and one of the first things they'll ask is if you climbed Konpira-san.