Trekking Tour of Shiratani-Unsuikyo

Dressed in rain gear and wearing sturdy walking shoes, your day begins with a pickup from your centrally located hotel in the Isso and Kurio areas between 8:30am and 9:30am.Greet your local guide and decide which of the three route options you wish to take: For an easier trekking experience, you can choose to walk about three hours into the forest. You will then be taken sightseeing for the rest of the tour's duration. If you choose a full day of trekking, you'll climb up the hill to Taiko-Iwa Rock, from where you can enjoy magnificent views of the wide deep green valley and the highest peaks of Yakushima. That depends upon the weather, however; on a misty day, views are severely limited. Take the same route back, for a hike of about 6 hours in total, or, if you would like to enjoy more time in the forest, you can make a detour onto a different route, which is less crowded with tourists (a total of seven hours at most).Lunch is provided during the tour, which ends with a drop-off back at your hotel.