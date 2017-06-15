Welcome to Yakushima
Keep in mind that Yakushima is a place of extremes: the mountains wring every last drop of moisture from the passing clouds and the interior of the island is one of the wettest places in Japan. In the winter the peaks may be covered in snow, while the coast is still relatively balmy. Whatever you do, come prepared and don't set off on a hike without a good map and the proper gear.
Top experiences in Yakushima
Recent articles
Yakushima activities
Trekking Tour of Shiratani-Unsuikyo
Dressed in rain gear and wearing sturdy walking shoes, your day begins with a pickup from your centrally located hotel in the Isso and Kurio areas between 8:30am and 9:30am.Greet your local guide and decide which of the three route options you wish to take: For an easier trekking experience, you can choose to walk about three hours into the forest. You will then be taken sightseeing for the rest of the tour's duration. If you choose a full day of trekking, you'll climb up the hill to Taiko-Iwa Rock, from where you can enjoy magnificent views of the wide deep green valley and the highest peaks of Yakushima. That depends upon the weather, however; on a misty day, views are severely limited. Take the same route back, for a hike of about 6 hours in total, or, if you would like to enjoy more time in the forest, you can make a detour onto a different route, which is less crowded with tourists (a total of seven hours at most).Lunch is provided during the tour, which ends with a drop-off back at your hotel.
Mt. Miyanoura Hiking Tour in Yakushima Island with Licensed Local Guide
Your tour starts with pick-up at your centrally located hotel in Yakushima early in the morning. Start the challenging and exciting full-day hiking tour in Yakushima Island Yakushima Island is an island of moss green as well as a botanical treasury with plenty of forests from ancient times. It is showered forever by the southern heaven, where the islanders live along the vivid cycle of four seasons more intimately than elsewhere in Japan. As a challenging trekking course, a vertical journey takes you through a wide range of forest types and goes beyond the tree line, into the unpredictable sky of the high altitude (1,936 m/6351 ft). On a sunny day, enjoy a 360° panoramic view from the top of the island.
Private Tour: Full-Day Walking Tour with Professional Local Guide in Yakushima Island
Pickup at your centrally located hotel in Yakushima in the morning and start the relaxing full-day walking tour in Yakushima Island with your professional and informative guide!Enjoy the beautiful nature of Yakushima Island surrounded by ocean view and mountain view! See a splashing giant waterfall, a Yakusugi cedar over 3,000 years old and tropical looking gajumaru (banyan) trees. Experience bathing in Yakushima’s onsen (hot spring). Learn the history of Yakushima from your knowledgeable and friendly guide while enjoying the mesmerizing view of the island. Also ask your guide for recommendations to customize your local experience. When the tour concludes, you will be dropped off at your hotel around 5:00 pm.