Welcome to Iriomote-jima

Although it's only 20km west of Ishigaki-jima, Iriomote-jima (西表島) could easily qualify as Japan's last frontier. Dense jungles and mangrove swamp blanket more than 90% of the island, and it's fringed by some of the most beautiful coral reefs in all Japan. If you're super-lucky, you may even spot one of the island's rare yamaneko, a nocturnal and rarely seen wildcat (they are most often seen crossing the road at night, so drive carefully after dark).

