Welcome to Iriomote-jima
Although it's only 20km west of Ishigaki-jima, Iriomote-jima (西表島) could easily qualify as Japan's last frontier. Dense jungles and mangrove swamp blanket more than 90% of the island, and it's fringed by some of the most beautiful coral reefs in all Japan. If you're super-lucky, you may even spot one of the island's rare yamaneko, a nocturnal and rarely seen wildcat (they are most often seen crossing the road at night, so drive carefully after dark).
Several rivers penetrate far into the lush interior of the island and these can be explored by riverboat or kayak. Add to the mix sun-drenched beaches and spectacular diving and snorkelling, and it's easy to see why Iriomote-jima is one of the best destinations in Japan for nature lovers.