3-Night Self-Guided Ski Package at Zao Astrea Resort Hotel in Yamagata

Start your relaxing ski vacation by traveling to Zao Onsen located in Yamagata Prefecture and getting picked up at Zao Bus Terminal/Zao Onsen Terminal heading to the Zao Astrea Resort. The popular Zao Astrea Resort offers easy access to the rope-way and direct access to the ski slopes. This resort also boasts natural onsen (hot spring) as well as spectacular view from the highest elevation of Zao. Enjoy the breathtaking panoramic view while soaking in the warm hot spring outdoors. In addition, you will experience the wonderful "omotenashi", a unique Japanese word meaning hospitality, from the resort staff and delicious breakfast and dinner using fresh local ingredients that are included in the package.Enjoy ski or snowboard from long downhill courses extending for 10km at their longest, to the "Wall of Yokokura," with its maximum incline of 38 degrees, the winter attractions of Zao are concentrated in these epic and diverse ski slopes. Everyone from beginners to experts can have their fill of winter sports. Have you seen the "Snow Monster (Juhyo in Japanese)" in Yamagata? The frost covered trees called "juhyo" are labeled as the "Snow Monsters". Zao is known throughout the world with large and beautiful juyho and the annual "Zao Juhyo Festival" is a must-see event.