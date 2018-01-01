Mt Haguro Pilgrim Walking Tour

Meet your group at Daishobo, a pilgrim’s lodge located near the foot of Mt. Haguro, outside of Tsuruoka city in Yamagata Prefecture. It's a popular lodge for people from around Japan and the world to come to Mt. Haguro and explore the beautiful trails of Dewa Sanzan. The host of Daishobo is Master Fumihiro Hoshino, respectfully referred to as Hoshino-Sendatsu. He is a fourteenth generation ascetic guide and has led countless visitors and pilgrims through Dewa Sanzan. While pilgrim lodges, referred to in Japanese as shukubo, were, in past years, reserved mostly for insiders, contemporary shukubo have opened up to outsiders to in order to fulfill the growing spiritual needs of lay people seeking to rekindle their bond with nature. Your tour host will accompany you and walk to Haguro-san Gojunoto, a five storied pagoda. Take this opportunity to relax, enjoy the town as well as get to know more about Japanese culture.