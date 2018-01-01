Welcome to Towada-ko

Hemmed in by rocky coastlines and dense forests, Towada-ko (十和田湖) is the largest crater lake in Honshū (52km in circumference) and a fabulous natural attraction for those seeking solitude and, in summer, an unrivalled open-water swim. Towada-Hachimantai National Park once bore witness to a series of violent volcanic eruptions; today, the only action is the quiet trickle of the Oirase Keiryū (mountain stream), winding its way to the Pacific Ocean. The main tourist hub of Yasumiya will lower your pulse to that of a prehistoric amoeba lining the lake bed.